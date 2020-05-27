Advertising
Lambs found on Telford housing estate
A pair of lost lambs were discovered in the early hours of this morning.
Police received two calls regarding the animals that were found in gardens in Woodside, Telford.
The lambs are safe and well and police are appealing for their owners to make contact.
Posting on Twitter, a police spokesperson said: "In the early hours of this morning we had 2 very strange calls about 2 sheep being found in some rear gardens in Woodside.
"We attended and located 2 lambs. Both lambs are now safe and being well looked after.
"If you have lost 2 lambs please contact us on 101."
