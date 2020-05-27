Lambs found on Telford housing estate

Police received two calls regarding the animals that were found in gardens in Woodside, Telford.

2 Sheep found at Midnight in 2 separate gardens in Westbourne Woodside, Police & Wildlife Rescue have now collected them. @MGrowcott_Star @lisaobrien_Star pic.twitter.com/Ilrz4S57NF — Telford Memories (@TelfordMemories) May 27, 2020

The lambs are safe and well and police are appealing for their owners to make contact.

Posting on Twitter, a police spokesperson said: "In the early hours of this morning we had 2 very strange calls about 2 sheep being found in some rear gardens in Woodside.

In the early hours of this morning we had 2 very strange calls about 2 sheep being found in some rear gardens in Woodside. We attended and located 2 lambs. Both lambs are now safe and being well looked after. If you have lost 2 lambs please contact us on 101 — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 27, 2020

"We attended and located 2 lambs. Both lambs are now safe and being well looked after.

"If you have lost 2 lambs please contact us on 101."