Family brightens up Telford road sign for key workers

First Avenue in Ketley Bank has an eye-catching new entrance thanks to resident Liam Houlston.

Mr Houlston's partner Melissa Walton said: "Liam had an idea to do something nice for all the key workers, not just the ones from Ketley Bank but everyone. With this being an empty space of grass, with a lot of traffic going past and public going past daily, it seemed the perfect place to show our community's appreciation.

"Liam spoke with local business Defined Graphix to see if they would like to help design a sign. They happily said yes as they have also been raising money for the NHS through the sale of 'supporting our NHS' stickers.

"A lot of people from Ketley Bank have all been doing their bit for society like helping the vulnerable with their shopping, raising money and taking part in the 'clap for our carers' every Thursday.

"Liam has been spending his night times decorating key worker figures with our children and putting these up for people to see come morning.

"The residents of Ketley Bank have no idea who has been doing it but it's been nice to see such a positive reaction from this.

"There has been a lot of people stopping to take photos such as the public, police, bin men etc.

"This has been such a lovely gesture and has lifted the spirits of not only the key workers from the area but also a lot of people who drive past."