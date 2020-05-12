Telford golf clubs, tennis courts and fishing spots to reopen in lockdown recovery

Telford & Wrekin Council said its outdoor facilities would reopen from Wednesday but said that people should bring their own equipment and continue to observe social distancing precautions.

A statement from the council said: "Following the Government’s latest announcement around the coronavirus pandemic response, some outdoor sport and leisure facilities will begin to reopen as part of a phased approach in easing of restrictions put in place for the coronavirus lockdown.

"From Wednesday, May 13, outdoor tennis courts at Bowring, Hartshill and Dawley parks will reopen and fishing restrictions will be lifted on all council-owned pools and river sections leased to angling associations, societies and clubs, including Telford Town Park.

"From Monday, May 18, Horsehay Village Golf Course will reopen in line with Government rules, on the Wrekin side only, on a nine-hole golf basis. A number of conditions will be in place including the clubhouse remaining closed, online booking only and start times staggered 15 minutes apart to help ensure social distancing.

"The opening of outdoor sport and leisure facilities are subject to residents following government guidelines regarding social distancing. From Wednesday, May 13, one person will be able to meet another from a different household in outdoor public settings – such as parks – but they must stay more than 2m apart.

"The participation of outdoor sport must be alone, with members of the same household or with one individual from a different household providing social distancing measures are observed."

Phased recovery

At Horsehay, the clubhouse, driving range and footgolf courses will remain closed. Sessions can only be booked online and players should bring their own equipment.

Council staff will make unannounced visits to pools and river banks to ensure people are following the rules.

At Telford's town park the play areas, visitor centre, high ropes, adventure golf, formal gardens and disc golf will all remain closed. The Dark Lane car park will reopen from Wednesday. The car park will be free of charge to avoid touchpoints at the ticket machine.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “These steps outlined mark the beginning of a phased recovery from the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are doing what we can to give people a degree of access to some of the activities and pastimes that we have previously taken for granted. We hope residents continue to enjoy the beautiful green spaces we have in Telford and Wrekin safely.”

Councillor Eileen Callear cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture, said: “It is absolutely key that we all play our part in observing the Government’s restrictions on their use and everyone continues to observe social distancing when using these.”