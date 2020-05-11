Two late-night car fires within minutes of each other in Telford

Fire crews were called to Mosclay Road, St Georges at 1.54am, before a second call six minutes later to Summer House Drive in Hadley, four miles away.

It is not known if the incidents were linked, or if any criminal wrongdoing is suspected.

At the Mosclay Road incident, one fire appliance, the police and a fire investigation officer were in attendance.

At Summer House Drive, a fire appliance from Wellington and a fire investigation officer were on the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish both blazes.