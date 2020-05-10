Menu

Crews called after sofa fire in Telford garden

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to Telford where a sofa was on fire in a garden last night.

The fire happened in Woodside Avenue. One fire appliance was sent from Telford station at around 8.30pm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Crews left the scene at 8.56pm.

Nick Humphreys

