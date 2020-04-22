Menu

Advertising

Part of major Telford road to close on three nights for improvements

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A section of a major Telford road will be closed for three nights for roadworks.

The affected road in red and the diversion route in blue

Lawley Drive, between Peregrine Drive and the roundabout connecting to Dawley Road and Wellington Road, is due to be closed between 7pm and 6am for three nights from May 4.

Diversion routes will be signposted.

A statement from Lawley and Overdale Parish Council said: "Balfour Beatty, on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, are planning to undertake highway improvement works.

"The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling in all directions will be signed on site."

The work is due to be finished by the morning of May 7.

Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News