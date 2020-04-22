Part of major Telford road to close on three nights for improvements

Lawley Drive, between Peregrine Drive and the roundabout connecting to Dawley Road and Wellington Road, is due to be closed between 7pm and 6am for three nights from May 4.

Diversion routes will be signposted.

A statement from Lawley and Overdale Parish Council said: "Balfour Beatty, on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council, are planning to undertake highway improvement works.

"The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling in all directions will be signed on site."

The work is due to be finished by the morning of May 7.