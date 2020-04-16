Two arrested after fleeing crashed car in Telford

The red car failed to stop for police in Telford before crashing into a wall in Brookside this evening.

The driver of the car was found to have no license or insurance.

A police statement on social media said: "Whilst on Covid-19 patrols in Telford, officers assisted colleagues who had a vehicle fail to stop.

"We picked it up before it came to a stop hitting a wall in Brookside. Short foot chase and two in Custody.

"Driver no licence or insurance. Another ban awaits #noescape."