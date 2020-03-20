Festival of colours for Hindu community in Telford

The Hindu Cultural Resource Centre in Telford held a Festival of Colours to celebrate Holi at Ketley Community Centre.

The ancient celebration is popularly known as the Indian festival of spring. Around 100 people were in attendance and activities included a colour war, dinner and dance and face painting for kids.

Lalita Kumari, who helped organise the festival, said: "The festival signifies the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships.

"It is an ancient Hindu festival, which later became popular among non-Hindu communities as well.

“Holi is popularly known as the Indian festival of spring, the festival of colours, or the festival of love."