Telford A442 improvements will benefit local economy, says MP

Mr Pritchard welcomed nearly £5 million in investment for the A442 Queensway, known locally as the Eastern Primary (EP).

The money will go towards a total of £7.218m to be spent on improving the road.

Mr Pritchard said: "I know from personal experience that sections of the A442 are not up to the standard that local people expect. I’m pleased that the Government is providing the investment needed to make our roads safe for motorists and to improve connectivity for the benefit of our local economy.”

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “There is nothing more frustrating than a journey delayed by poor road conditions, and this multi-million pound boost will help improve connectivity across the country.

"This investment will not only help local areas to target current pinch points on their roads, but will also harness our world-leading research and innovation capabilities to future proof the next generation of journeys.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said the money will be used on the stretch between Castlefields Roundabout and Hollinswood Roundabout, and will fund improvements to safety barriers, the carriageway and structures on the route.

Lifespan

The Eastern Primary is one of Telford's main arteries and the government's announcement of the funding explained how it was being awarded because the history of Telford as a new town means that many of the assets on the road are reaching the end of their lifespan at the same time.

Advertising

The bid was part of the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund and the council is one of 32 authorities which have been successful.

The award comes as work has already begun on the southbound section of the route, with workers carrying out resurfacing and reconstruction, drainage system replacement, kerbline replacement, barrier repairs, bridge deck repairs and waterproofing, road markings and cats eye reinstatements.

This week Telford & Wrekin Council said work was progressing well, but apologised for those that were being delayed because of closures.

The council said the first week of work has been successful and has been completed to programme with additional work already under way to excavate the verge and carriageway.

The works cover 1.4km of road, and 750m of new filter drain is being laid. More than a kilometre of kerbs will be replaced and 1,200 tonnes of recycled Ultifoam used to form part of the road base The project will use 3300 tonnes of asphalt.