Council approves homes plan

Persimmon Homes West Midlands were granted outline permission for the overall scheme in 2017, and the second and final phase, consisting of 113 homes, was approved by Telford and Wrekin Council this week.

Newport Town Council expressed concern that the site, between the A41 and Barnmeadow Road, is in “close proximity” to the town’s cemetery on Audley Avenue, and said the “sensitivity of the location and its impact on the private amenity space of the future tenants” would need to be considered.

A design statement, submitted by the Wolverhampton-based developer, said 11 two-bedroom homes and eight three-bedroom homes within phase two homes will be designated as affordable housing.

The majority overall will have three bedrooms, but the largest 10 homes will have five.

“The main objective in this is to offer a range of accommodation and attract a wide demographic to this new community”, the statement says, adding that “the proposed layout incorporates the majority of the retained trees, with a large existing oak becoming a feature of the development”.

Newport Town Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee considered the full phase-two bid when it met in July 2019.

It did not object, but submitted a comment that said: “Concerns are raised as to the close proximity to the housing on the cemetery boundary.

“Consideration for the sensitivity of the location and its impact on the private amenity space of the future tenants of the development needs to be addressed to provide a clear demarcation.

“Members are however, supportive of the proposed small areas of green space providing demarcation and a softening of the landscape. These areas should be protected from future development and maintained as public open amenity space.”