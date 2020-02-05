Menu

Two cars targeted in village near Newport - with one stripped of parts

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Two cars were targeted in one day by thieves in the same Shropshire village, with one being stripped of its parts.

At about 2.40am on Tuesday, on Newport Road, Edgmond, a man attempted to tamper with or possibly take a Landrover Defender parked outside its owner's home.

The man ran away when an alarm on the car went off, escaping in a red Ford Fiesta.

Elsewhere, a car was damaged by thieves in Robin Lane. It happened at some point between 7pm yesterday and 7.30am this morning. The doors were taken off, as well as the bonnet. There was also some interior damage.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

