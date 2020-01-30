Hospice's Telford base deemed 'outstanding' by inspectors

The Severn Hospice, an independent charity which has sites in Shrewsbury, Newtown and Telford, has been given the highest level of award from the Care Quality Commission for its work at Apley Castle.

The hospice, which provides care and support to patients living with an incurable illness, was graded in five categories.

The CQC, which regulates all health and social care providers, ranked the hospice as ‘outstanding’ in being caring, responsible and well-led as well as ‘good’ in being safe and effective.

“Staff consistently treated patients and those close to them with compassion and kindness," said inspectors.

"There was a strong, visible person-centred culture. Staff were highly motivated to offer care that promoted people’s dignity and respected patient’s entire holistic needs.

“Leaders had an inspiring shared purpose and strived to deliver and motivate staff to succeed. There was a strong culture of teamwork and support across all levels of the service. Staff shared a common goal to improve the quality and safety of care and people’s experiences.”

Becky Richardson, Severn Hospice’s director of care, said: “In our 30th year of service to the community, this is a well-deserved recognition for the whole hospice; everyone who works or volunteers with us has played a part in achieving this.

“Those we care for are central to everything we do and to be recognised as outstanding by the national regulator truly is a ringing endorsement of our collective contribution of hard work and commitment and one to be extremely proud of.”

The unannounced inspection, which took place on October 22 last year, involved speaking to 14 members of staff and three patients, as well as reviewing their records.

The independent charity, which has been in operation since 1989, has helped more than 34,000 people.

It aids more than 2,000 people each year in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

By Stephen Bramhill