Nursing home in Birmingham placed into special measures after inspection

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has downgraded the rating of Fountain Nursing and Care Home in Edgbaston from good to inadequate and placed the service into special measures following the inspection in May.

The care home, run by a company of the same name, provides personal and nursing care for up to 27 people. There were 26 people living there at the time of the inspection.

The CQC identified nine breaches of regulation at this inspection related to person-centred care, dignity and respect, consent, risk management, nutrition and hydration, safe premises and equipment, staffing, fit and proper persons, and management.

It has now downgraded the ratings for how safe, effective and well-led the service is from good to inadequate.