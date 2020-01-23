Telford school says 'swift action' taken after violent online video

The video, involving pupils from Telford Priory School, has been widely discussed by parents on Facebook.

Stacey Jordan, head of Telford Priory School, said they had set up an anti-bullying group and were also holding drop-in sessions for concerned parents.

She explained they had also spoken to police, and wanted them to work with the school and parents on how to deal with violent incidents.

"We have held a parents meeting and have established an anti-bullying group in the school," said Mrs Jordan.

"In light of certain posts on social media, we have taken swift and appropriate action. This has included holding two drop-in sessions for parents so they can share any concerns.

“If you were to come into school now, there is not a culture of bullying and everything here is calm.

"Students are in lessons, working well and are heavily involved in school life.

"I am very proud of the majority of our students for their positive contributions to our community and it is up to all adults to be modelling the right behaviour and conduct.

“We have also contacted police so they can work with us and families about how we should approach instances of violence. We are hopeful they can join us for our parent drop-ins next week."

Mrs Jordan said the school had also spoken to pupils about the use of social media.

"We have also held assemblies to impress on pupils that we do not tolerate bullying and we have and continue to work with children everyone is clear what is not acceptable behaviour and reinforcing that they should be respectful to each other," she added.

"We control what we can control and we cannot control what people put on social media. However we have spoken with pupils about appropriate use of social media going forward."