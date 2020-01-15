Menu

Two-car crash on M54 causes rush hour delays between Telford and Wolverhampton

By Keri Trigg | Telford | Transport | Published:

Commuters faced rush hour delays on the M54 this morning after a two-car crash.

The crash happened on the M54 at around 7.45am.

The collision happened in the eastbound carriageway at around 7.45am between Junction 3 for the A41 at Tong and Junction 2 at Wolverhampton.

One of the motorway's two lanes was blocked by the crashed cars but reopened within 20 minutes after they were moved onto the hard shoulder.

Traffic on the A41 was heavier than usual as a result as drivers sought to avoid the congested motorway.

