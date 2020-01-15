Two-car crash on M54 causes rush hour delays between Telford and Wolverhampton

The collision happened in the eastbound carriageway at around 7.45am between Junction 3 for the A41 at Tong and Junction 2 at Wolverhampton.

One of the motorway's two lanes was blocked by the crashed cars but reopened within 20 minutes after they were moved onto the hard shoulder.

Traffic on the A41 was heavier than usual as a result as drivers sought to avoid the congested motorway.