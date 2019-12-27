Cops save Christmas for Telford family after cold-hearted thief steals children's presents

But thanks to some kind police officers and a toy store, the brothers have a whole new set of presents with some "extras" thrown in too.

A man who was known to the Telford family disappeared earlier this month, taking Christmas presents that had been bought for the brothers, both aged under seven.

After hearing their Christmas presents had been taken PC Dave Walker, based at Malinsgate Police Station, applied to West Mercia Police’s Police Community Fund for money to replace the boys’ presents so they didn’t go without on Christmas day.

Officers then visited the Smyths toy store in Telford, who after hearing what police were doing, upgraded the presents and even added some "extras".

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Paul Moxley, said: “This is a fantastic use of our Police Community Fund and is very much in the spirit of policing with officers going above and beyond to make sure two young brothers didn’t have their Christmas ruined.

"I’d also like to thank Smyths toy store for upgrading the presents.”

West Mercia Police’s Police Community Fund aims to help victims of crime who lose out financially as well as support local community ventures.