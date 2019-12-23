Menu

Telford twins Isabelle and Jake, 9, donate festive feast

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Two Telford twins provided double delight for a charity after raiding their piggy banks and donating a festive feast.

Jake and Isabelle Sherwood-Gee, both nine, donated food to Telford Crisis Support

Isabelle and Jake Sherwood-Gee, from Lawley, picked up cupboard staples and Christmas treats to give to Telford Crisis Support in Sutton Hill.

The nine-year-olds, who go to Lawley Primary School, spent £25 each on festive food.

Their mum Claire is also a foster carer. She said: "They are aware of the privilege that they have. We live in a nice community and because of what we do, they know they are more fortunate than others.

"We were watching television one evening when they asked me if they could buy the food with their pocket money so people less fortunate could have nice food at Christmas.

"They got some staples like pasta and rice, but they also made sure they got lots of treats."

Had they not spent their hard-earned pocket money on helping other, sneaker-obsessed Jake would probably have bought some new Nike trainers, while writing buff Isabelle would have likely purchased pens, pencils and supplies.

Claire added: "The food bank was really grateful. They're grateful to anyone that donates."

