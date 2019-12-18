Menu

More than 1,500 tonnes of food waste collected across Telford as part of new recycling scheme

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

More than 1,531 tonnes of food waste has been recycled across Telford and Wrekin since September.

Veolia director Steve Mitchell with foreman Lesy Dayus and operations graduate Daniel Metherell with the grey bins

The new food recycling scheme has produced enough energy to boil 6.1 million kettles or create 2,143 tonnes of fertiliser for farms and has avoided emitting 766 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The scheme was launched at the beginning of September, with all homes across the borough receiving two grey caddies and a roll of recyclable bags.

After being collected weekly, food waste is taken to an anaerobic digester where it is digested and turned into energy to power homes and businesses. The waste product from the process is also then used as a fertiliser for farmland.

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

