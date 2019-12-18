More than 1,500 tonnes of food waste collected across Telford as part of new recycling scheme

The new food recycling scheme has produced enough energy to boil 6.1 million kettles or create 2,143 tonnes of fertiliser for farms and has avoided emitting 766 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The scheme was launched at the beginning of September, with all homes across the borough receiving two grey caddies and a roll of recyclable bags.

After being collected weekly, food waste is taken to an anaerobic digester where it is digested and turned into energy to power homes and businesses. The waste product from the process is also then used as a fertiliser for farmland.