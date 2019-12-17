Menu

Lorry flips onto its side in Telford, closing road

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A lorry flipped onto its side on a busy Telford slip road.

The lorry containing plastic waste shed its load near the A442

Police have shut off the road at the Randlay Interchange, which connects parts of Stafford Park onto the A442 Queensway. It is also a main road to the M54.

The slip road towards Bridgnorth, Dawley and Madeley has been closed off, and is expected to be for much of the afternoon.

The driver of the lorry has received minor injuries in the crash. The lorry was full of plastic waste, some of which was shed onto the A442. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It happened this morning soon after 10.30am. Police warned motorists to stay away from the area while the clean-up took place.

