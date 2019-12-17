Lorry flips onto its side in Telford, closing road

Police have shut off the road at the Randlay Interchange, which connects parts of Stafford Park onto the A442 Queensway. It is also a main road to the M54.

The slip road towards Bridgnorth, Dawley and Madeley has been closed off, and is expected to be for much of the afternoon.

Officers are on scene dealing with an overturned vehicle on Randlay Interchange. Driver with minor injuries. There is likely to be a road closure in place for most of the day @telfordlive @ShropshireStar #teamDpatrol #3411 #2670 #20453 pic.twitter.com/cX6ZZTleSH — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) December 17, 2019

The driver of the lorry has received minor injuries in the crash. The lorry was full of plastic waste, some of which was shed onto the A442. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It happened this morning soon after 10.30am. Police warned motorists to stay away from the area while the clean-up took place.