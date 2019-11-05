£500,000 fund made available for Telford's biggest new estates following resident complaints

Telford & Wrekin Council said funds of £500,000 have been ringfenced for Lawley and Lightmoor to ensure the areas continue to flourish and will also be used to unlock funding from other partners and to create a community-led action plan.

It comes after a number of complaints on both housing estates, including over unsurfaced roads, blocked drains and other issues.

The council says funding has been made available in direct response to complaints from residents.

Councillor Raj Mehta, cabinet member for communities, said: “The key first stage is to engage with residents and listen to their views and what they see as the priorities for where they live.

“The council and other partners will then come to together to look at the best way to respond to these and how they can best their shared resources to help these communities to continue to thrive and how residents can play their part in finding long term solutions.

"We then need further engagement with residents as these plans progress to ensure we’re meeting their needs.”

Over the last few months, new bollards have been installed in Lawley Square, Squatters Cottage in Lightmoor has nearly been restored and options for a crossing point outside Lightmoor Primary School have been worked on.

As part of the initiative, Bournville Village Trust (BVT), which currently runs the Stewardship Services and is playing a key part in the new community-led “task force”, will freeze its stewardship charge for the next two years..

Partners have also started discussions around improving community use provision in Lawley

Pete Richmond, Chief Executive of Bournville Village Trust, said: “We are committed to continuing to work with all our partners to ensure Lawley and Lightmoor, which are two of Telford’s most significant housing developments, continue to flourish.

"One of the first and most important parts of this is taking stock, listening to residents and resolving issues, which we are making progress on.”