Guilty plea after Telford violence

Brett Jamieson, 20, admitted one count of affray in relation to violence in Malinslee on April 23.

He entered his plea from the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, before his representative Paul Smith asked that the case be adjourned for sentencing so a report can be prepared.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered that Jamieson, of Stebbings in Sutton Hill, will be sentenced on December 2. He will remain on bail until then.

The judge told Jamieson: "It's an offence of violence, it's a public place – all options are open."