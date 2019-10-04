Gritters out on dry run in Telford ahead of winter ice

The council’s highways contractor, Balfour Beatty, was carrying out its practice gritting runs today.

The gritters are mobilised when potential frost or ice is forecast.

When out, they grit over 400km of roads, bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages.

Smaller roads and footpaths in local estates and villages are salted by the borough’s volunteer snow wardens.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council, said: “With 2,300 tons of salt in our stores and the fleet of gritters geared up, we are fully prepared for keeping the roads moving this winter."