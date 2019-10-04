Menu

Advertising

Gritters out on dry run in Telford ahead of winter ice

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

The salt stores are full and gritters in Telford are out doing dry runs of their routes in preparation for the winter months.

Councillor Richard Overton

The council’s highways contractor, Balfour Beatty, was carrying out its practice gritting runs today.

The gritters are mobilised when potential frost or ice is forecast.

When out, they grit over 400km of roads, bus routes and access roads for emergency services, schools, industrial estates and villages.

Smaller roads and footpaths in local estates and villages are salted by the borough’s volunteer snow wardens.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council, said: “With 2,300 tons of salt in our stores and the fleet of gritters geared up, we are fully prepared for keeping the roads moving this winter."

Telford Local Hubs News Politics Editor's Picks Trending Topics
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News