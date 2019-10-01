Recycling centre fire involves 50 tonnes of rubbish

Shropshire Fire & Rescue were called out to the recycling facility operated by Veolia at Hortonwood 60 in Telford in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire crews attended the incident, with the call coming in just before midnight.

The fire service said that the blaze had involved "approximately 50 tonnes of rubbish on fire inside the building".

Crews used a variety of equipment to tackle the fire, including breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet, a main jet, and a thermal imaging camera.

The crews were finished dealing with the fire by 01.54am.

Veolia, the recycling and waste contractor for Telford and Wrekin Council, opened the Hortonwood Household Recycling Centre in 2016.