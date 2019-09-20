Menu

Advertising

Three hurt in two-car Telford crash

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | News | Published:

Three people were hurt in a Telford crash, with two being sent to hospital.

The two-car smash yesterday saw emergency services, including four fire engines, called to the scene in Castlefields Way, Madeley, at around 5.15pm.

Two ambulances and a community first responder were also sent to the scene, as well as an operations officer and the police.

Two women, one of whom was a driver of one of the cars, were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

The third patient was discharged at the scene with minor injuries.

Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News