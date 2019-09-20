Three hurt in two-car Telford crash

The two-car smash yesterday saw emergency services, including four fire engines, called to the scene in Castlefields Way, Madeley, at around 5.15pm.

Two ambulances and a community first responder were also sent to the scene, as well as an operations officer and the police.

Two women, one of whom was a driver of one of the cars, were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

The third patient was discharged at the scene with minor injuries.