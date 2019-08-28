Parking powers handed to Telford & Wrekin Council

Five neighbourhood enforcement officers will be hired by the council over the next few months ready for the work to begin on January 13.

There will be no ticketing targets and Richard Overton, the council's member for enforcement, said that their efforts would be more about education than punishment.

The enforcement officers will also have the power to deal with a variety of issues such as anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

Until January 13, enforcement will remain with West Mercia Police, although they don't have the resources to carry it out.

Earlier this year, the council applied to the Department for Transport (DfT) for the transfer of powers. The DfT has now confirmed the date of the switch. The first four years of enforcement will be part-funded by a contribution of £200,000 from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Councillor Overton said: "Later this year we will embark on a high profile educational drive to make people aware that we will be taking over this role from the police. Part of this will involve placing notices on cars illegally parked, warning drivers that, from 13 January we will resort to issuing fines.

“This isn’t about issuing fines and making money though. That is why all our council run car parks that are free of charge will remain free.

“We will not employ an outside agency and we will not be setting ticketing targets.

“This is about tackling the issue of bad and illegal parking."

Councillor Overton said residents had highlighted the issue of bad parking around the town, especially near schools and on pavements.

"During our consultation held earlier this year, the main issues raised were about bad parking," he said.

"This is what we need to address, through a culture of education first and, if necessary, enforcement later. There will be plenty of warnings given before we resort to issuing any parking tickets.

“Should any money be made after the costs have been covered, it will be reinvested into highways and transport such as helping to improve residential car parking, or investing in sustainable transport including cycling, walking, electric vehicle charging and public transport.”