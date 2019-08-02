Advertising
Fire crews attend blaze at Telford industrial estate
An industrial unit was involved in a fire at a Telford estate.
Two crews were sent to the Trench Lock 3 industrial park this afternoon after a factory fire occurred.
They used equipment including a dry powder extinguisher and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
Elsewhere in Telford, Shropshire Fire and Rescue were also called to a car fire.
The fire at Hortonwood was reported at about 10.30am.
