Fire crews attend blaze at Telford industrial estate

Telford | News

An industrial unit was involved in a fire at a Telford estate.

Two crews were sent to the Trench Lock 3 industrial park this afternoon after a factory fire occurred.

They used equipment including a dry powder extinguisher and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

Elsewhere in Telford, Shropshire Fire and Rescue were also called to a car fire.

The fire at Hortonwood was reported at about 10.30am.

