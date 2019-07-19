Crash closes one lane of M54 roundabout in Telford

The crash involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened before 10.30am today close to the junction 6 roundabout near the Wrekin Retail Park.

West Mercia Police were on scene and closed one lane of the roundabout.

Traffic backs up after the crash

Telford Patrol tweeted: "On an RTC on #M54 Junction 6 roundabout from the Wrekin Retail Park, lane 1 closed approaching roundabout.

"Should go without saying, but in the wet stopping distances increase.

"Just take a little extra care & time in the wet."