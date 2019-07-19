Menu

Advertising

Crash closes one lane of M54 roundabout in Telford

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

The back of a car was left crumpled after a crash near junction 6 of the M54 in Telford.

The car after the crash. Photo: @TelfordPatrol

Traffic backs up after the crash

Traffic backs up after the crash

The crash involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened before 10.30am today close to the junction 6 roundabout near the Wrekin Retail Park.

West Mercia Police were on scene and closed one lane of the roundabout.

Traffic backs up after the crash

Telford Patrol tweeted: "On an RTC on #M54 Junction 6 roundabout from the Wrekin Retail Park, lane 1 closed approaching roundabout.

"Should go without saying, but in the wet stopping distances increase.

"Just take a little extra care & time in the wet."

Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News