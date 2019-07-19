Advertising
Crash closes one lane of M54 roundabout in Telford
The back of a car was left crumpled after a crash near junction 6 of the M54 in Telford.
The crash involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened before 10.30am today close to the junction 6 roundabout near the Wrekin Retail Park.
West Mercia Police were on scene and closed one lane of the roundabout.
Telford Patrol tweeted: "On an RTC on #M54 Junction 6 roundabout from the Wrekin Retail Park, lane 1 closed approaching roundabout.
"Should go without saying, but in the wet stopping distances increase.
"Just take a little extra care & time in the wet."
