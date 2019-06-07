Telford housing application moves step closer

Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England jointly applied to build the homes on 10 acres of land south of Newcomen Way, Rough Park.

Planning officers acknowledged that the area’s development plan recommended only 50 homes on a site that size, but told councillors “some leeway” would be allowed, provided the resulting homes weren’t “overly cramped”.

A report before the Telford & Wrekin Council planning committee said the pasture land, between the Woodside Nature Reserve and Castle Green Cemetery, “has been allocated for residential development within the Madeley Neighbourhood Development Plan”.

It adds: “The site, which is known as ‘Rough Park 3’, covers four hectares and is allocated for in the region of 50 units.”

Councillor Peter Scott asked whether the five additional houses were a problem.

Planning officer Andy Gittins said: “If it can be demonstrated that it wouldn’t be overly cramped, there can be some leeway.”

Cllr Scott also said: “There is a stretch of meadow there that I would like to think is not going to be built on.

“Do you know that the other part of the meadow is going to be safe?”

Mr Gittins said: “‘Never say never’, but the test is exceptionally high.”

Madeley Town Council and The Gorge Parish Council both supported the application, subject to conditions, and the report says 11 objections were received from members of the public, including the view that “Newcomen Way is already too busy” and concerns about the “loss of habitat and green corridors for wildlife”.

The committee voted unanimously to grant outline planning permission. Full planning permission will be needed before building can start.