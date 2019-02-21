Advertising
Vehicle smashes into side of Telford home – and then drives off
This was the damage caused after a vehicle smashed into the side of a house in Telford before driving off.
An unknown driver crashed into the home on Manse Road in Hadley, leaving the wall crumbling. It happened at about 9.30pm last night.
West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene shortly after.
Police believe it could have been a van or commercial vehicle.
The fire service sent an operations officer and three appliances including the rescue tender from Telford and Wellington.
No one is reported to have been injured in the collision.
Telford Patrol tweeted the incident, posting: "Been out to a vehicle that has crashed into a house on Manse Road, Hadley, causing structural damage to the wall.
"Vehicle has then driven off without stopping, possibly a van or commercial vehicle.
"If you have seen anything please call in."
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 729S200219.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org
