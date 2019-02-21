Vehicle smashes into side of Telford home – and then drives off

An unknown driver crashed into the home on Manse Road in Hadley, leaving the wall crumbling. It happened at about 9.30pm last night.

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene shortly after.

Police believe it could have been a van or commercial vehicle.

The fire service sent an operations officer and three appliances including the rescue tender from Telford and Wellington.

No one is reported to have been injured in the collision.

Been out to a vehicle that has crashed into a house on Manse Road Hadley causing structural damage to the wall



Vehicle has then driven off without stopping, possibly a van or commercial vehicle



If you have seen anything please call in on 101 quoting log 729s200219



20450 pic.twitter.com/nuMzMuW42F — Telford Patrol (@TelfordPatrol) February 20, 2019

Telford Patrol tweeted the incident, posting: "Been out to a vehicle that has crashed into a house on Manse Road, Hadley, causing structural damage to the wall.

"Vehicle has then driven off without stopping, possibly a van or commercial vehicle.

Advertising

"If you have seen anything please call in."

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 729S200219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org