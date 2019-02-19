Teenager stabbed in Telford attack

Two men have been arrested after the attack on the 17-year-old victim, which happened in Waltondale, Woodside, at around 11.20pm last night.

The men, aged 18 and 20, are currently in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers from West Mercia Police are now appealing for anybody who saw the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from Telford CID, said: "We believe there was a disturbance in the area shortly before the teenager was found in Waltondale and would ask anyone who witnessed this, or has any information, to get in contact with us."

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 772s 180219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org