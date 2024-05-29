"Repair is taking us a little longer" - Border burst water pipe proving tricky to fix for engineers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Severn Trent Water were made aware some customers in the WR9 area of Tenbury Wells experiencing water supply interruptions this morning.

They later discovered it was all due to a burst pipe at Little London Road.

And after first thinking they could fix it by midday, they now say it could take until at least 4pm to get the supply up and running again.

A company spokesperson said: "Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the repair is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated.

"We will provide you with a further update by 4pm."

More information is on the incident page on the company's website.