Clocking up the miles: Police doing their bit to make polling station checks

Officers over the southern Shropshire border have covered more than 119 miles in their check ups across the Tenbury Wells area.

PC Paul Lawman, of the Tenbury and Martley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Tenbury Wells Safer neighbourhood team have today spent their time visiting local Polling Stations to ensure that there were no issues or concerns and to be a visible presence.

"It was nice to meet everyone today and it would appear that most polling stations have had a lot of local people visiting them to cast their vote.

"We have covered 119 miles today so thank you to everyone for being so welcoming and offering us refreshments."