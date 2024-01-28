Man gets six penalty points and court bill after using mobile phone at the wheel

Sheffield Magistrates Court was shown images of the driver and sole occupant of a Volkswagen Transporter holding a mobile phone in his right hand at steering wheel level.

The images were taken at 2.15pm on June 23, 2023 on the M1 southbound at junction 34, Tinsley, near Sheffield.

A case under the single justice procedure proved that Andrew Alan Lowe, aged 52, of Burford Oaks, Tenbury Wells, was guilty of the offence and magistrates handed down their sentence on Wednesday January 24.

Lowe, who was not in court to hear the sentence, had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £88 plus prosecution costs of £90.

Lowe has been given until February 21 to arrange to pay the £398 that he owes the Crown.