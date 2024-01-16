A Dyfed-Powys Police laser speed gun had snapped a Vauxhall Vivaro allegedly breaking the speed limit by 5mph on the B4356 at Whitton, in Powys at 5.49pm on June 16, 2023.

Ashley Edwards, aged 35, of Castle Close, Tenbury Wells, was charged with failing to give information on July 25, 2023, to the police safety camera unit in Treforest, Pontypridd, relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Monday. Edwards was not in court.

Edwards had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points and was fined £660.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £90 and pay a victims surcharge of £264.

Edwards has been given until February 12, 2024 to arrange to pay the Crown a balance of £1,014.