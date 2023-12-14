Tenbury Wells homes plan approved despite objections

The scheme proposed for land off the A456 in Burford had attracted criticism from some residents, and from Burford Parish Council (BPC), who said the area “could not sustain” another large housing development of this nature.

A submission from Burford Parish Council cited pressure on schools and doctor’s surgeries in the area, which were disputed by Shropshire Council planning officers in their report.

“There are already two new housing estates near Tenbury High School which are having a major impact on the school,” said Councillor Bridget Thomas, vice chair of BPC.

“We are fearful that more families will be brought in from outside the area, upsetting the balance of the village. How much more countryside are we prepared to lose?”

Despite the objections, planning committee members remained favourable to the scheme, and several commended developer Great Oak Homes for including 10 affordable homes as part of the plan, which is over the council’s target of 20 per cent.

Councillor Tony Parsons, member for Bayston Hill, Column and Sutton, said: “I’m largely supportive of this application, I think it’s to be commended for the amount of affordable housing, particularly as we’ve known for some time, there’s a shortage of affordable housing right across Shropshire.

“There’s also bungalows there which we don’t often see in applications, and two of those are affordable, so I welcome the mix.”

Councillor Nick Hignett, vice chair of the southern planning committee and member for Rea Valley, said there were material considerations which were overriding factors in supporting the application, despite it being outside the boundaries of the local area development plan.

“It’s got good design features, it’s got a good amount of affordable housing, and I also note the 22 conditions which officers are recommending in their report, and I would consider it a good, well designed proposal.”

A section 106 agreement to enforce the affordable housing element of the scheme and a financial contribution from the developer to the cost of highways works were also recommended by council planning officers as conditions of approving the development.

The application was approved unanimously by the planning committee.