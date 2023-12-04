Flood warning calls on people to 'act now' in south Shropshire border area

In an update issued at 3.31pm on Monday the Environment Agency (EA) says river levels are rising at the Stanford Bridge river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

The EA says: "Consequently, flooding of property/roads and farmland is possible. We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Stanford Bridge."

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours and the agency expects river levels to remain high overnight.

Officers are asking people to avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

Elsewhere on the Teme, the levels are steady at Knighton, Leintwardine and Ludlow and rising at Tenbury - although still well below the top of the normal range.