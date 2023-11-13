Seven casualties and air ambulance called after two-car crash

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the air ambulance responded to the incident on the B4202 in Kyrewood at around 9.30am.

A fire crew also attended and said they had to cut three patients free from one of the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found seven patients. The first, a man who was a passenger in the van. Secondly, a man and a woman from the car - All three were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further assessment.

"Four further patients from the van were assessed and had minor injuries. They received self care advice before being discharged at the scene," the statement continued.