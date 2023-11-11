Log burner removed after chimney fire at house

The blaze broke out just before 7am on Saturday (11) at High Hawkwood, Burford, near Tenbury Wells.

Two fire crews from Ludlow went to the house to discover the chimney fire involved the bottom of the flue on a log burner. The firefighters used chimney rods and thermal image camera to inspect the roof space in the property and removed the log burner.

The fire was under control within an hour.