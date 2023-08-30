Cardboard box of kittens left abandoned in a country lane are now being cared for

Picture: Courtesy of 9 Lives Rescue

Five cute but 'flea ridden' and 'underweight cats were found in a urine soaked cardboard box by a member of the public in a gateway at lane towards Whitton, near Ludlow.

The mother cat ran off but has since been found.

New homes are now being sought for the animals who are now being cared for at 9 Lives Rescue, in Tenbury Wells, and new homes are being sought for the animals.

Zoe Young, a veterinary nurse who set up the small independent rescue cause in 2005, said: "The Whitton kittens full of flea dirt and arrived starving on Saturday afternoon. They were ravenous when they arrived. Some are showing symptoms of flu.

A group of kittens and their mum, pictured, were found abandoned

Picture: Courtesy of 9 Lives Rescue

"I’m delighted to say mum has now been found, thanks to kind members of the public."

Mother cat was taken in by Ailee Hill of Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue who took her in for the night.

Zoe, who has not given names to the cats, says it is worrying how many cats and kittens she is being contacted about. She says it is imperative to neuter their cats at the earliest opportunity.

Zoe said, in a post on Facebook: "The problem is getting so much worse.

Picture: Courtesy of 9 Lives Rescue

"It is imperative more than ever that cat owners do the right thing and neuter their cats at the earliest opportunity.

"It is also essential that people consider the commitment involved in cat ownership before taking one as a pet.

"Life is ever changing and it is important to ensure your cat will be part of your ongoing future."

The circumstances of the person who abandoned the animals is not known.

The kittens were found in a urine soaked cardboard box. Picture by Di Rhoden

But Zoe said: "Some of the reasons given by people who want to give up their cats are really not justified and trivial.

"And it’s simply not fair on the cats or the rescue centres who are fit to burst.

"In the past I could take in extra kittens at a push and not worry.

"I’d run out of space but now I have to consider the fact that I might be stuck with kittens longer than previously and that they will outgrow the emergency space I've set up for them before they are adopted.

"Thankyou to everyone who has recently donated food and to those who are messaging offering homes. I will be in touch.

"My plan of action is to look at rehoming some of the kittens in my care towards the middle of the week and Saturday afternoon."