Woman who admitted assault on PC in Ludlow handed booze treatment order

Libby Marsh, of Scotland Place, Tenbury Wells, pleaded guilty to assault by beating PC Lauren Jones in Ludlow on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Marsh entered her guilty plea at Telford Magistrates' Court on February 14 this year.

She was represented by Danny Smith, of RG&J Solicitors and prosecuted by Sara Beddow of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Magistrates took Marsh's guilty plea into account when they handed down a one-year community order.

In that time Marsh must undertake six days of alcohol treatment and carry out up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

She has also been ordered to pay PC Jones £100 in compensation and was fined £50.

Magistrates did not impose prosecution costs, preferring the payment of compensation.

Marsh has however been ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £114 and arrange to pay her court debts by March 13 this year.