Driving ban and huge court bill for lorry driver found with three times limit of cannabis in blood
A lorry driver has been banned for a year and handed a court bill of more than £1,300 after being found with more than three times the legal limit of cannabis in his system.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
David Ball was stopped at the wheel of a white Scania lorry in Hereford on November 25, 2023 and found to have 6.6 mcg per litre of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood, when the limit is two.
Ball, aged 49, of Old Bowling Green Close, Tenbury Wells, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Hereford Magistrates Court on Wednesday .