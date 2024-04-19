Driving ban and huge court bill for lorry driver found with three times limit of cannabis in blood

David Ball was stopped at the wheel of a white Scania lorry in Hereford on November 25, 2023 and found to have 6.6 mcg per litre of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in his blood, when the limit is two.

Ball, aged 49, of Old Bowling Green Close, Tenbury Wells, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Hereford Magistrates Court on Wednesday .