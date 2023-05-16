Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Band set to strike up a note for its 40th anniversary concert close to Shropshire border

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A town's band is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary concert at a venue close to the south Shropshire border.

Tenbury Town Band at an event in 2017
Tenbury Town Band at an event in 2017

Tenbury Town Band set up by conductor Keith Colwell in 1983 and has attended many events over the years.

Now led by original band member Mel Parker, the band will be joined by past members as well as friends from the Regiment of the Worcester and Sherwood Foresters together with guest conductors and musicians for this celebratory concert.

The 40th anniversary concert will be held at The Regal, Tenbury Wells, on Saturday, May 20 at 7pm.

Over the last 40 years the band has performed with many military bands.

The Worcestershire and Sherwood foresters, Royal Corps of Signals and the Coldstream Guards have all appeared on the Regal stage with TTB.

A spokesman for the band said: "A family affair, many of the adults that play in the band are there because their son or daughter started and they were “persuaded” to join as well.

"The sons and daughters leave to pursue higher education but the parents remain.

"There are twins in the band who have been members since they were at primary school and the xylophone duettists playing in the concert, met in the band at the tender age of 6. They are now married and have a son who is already looking like a conductor."

Guest conductors for the concert will include Matt Stimpson (winner of the Classic FM music teacher of the year) and Benjamin Parker (who as a toddler would stand next to conductor Keith Colwell holding a drumstick to mimic conducting).

The band will also be joined by singer Laura Stimpson ‘The Voice of Yesteryear’.

Tickets priced at £10 for adults and £9 concessions are available from the box office on 01584 811442 or via the website at www.regaltenbury.co.uk

Tenbury Wells
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Music
Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News