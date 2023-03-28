Easter fun in the offing for children in Tenbury Wells

The Easter trail will come to Tenbury Wells on April 3

The free Easter trail, supported by Tesco, runs from Monday, April 3 until Monday, April 10, and takes place in the town centre of Tenbury Wells from 10am to 4pm.

The trail involves youngsters searching for 18 bunnies hidden around the town centre.

Once the bunnies have been discovered, a prize can be collected from the Tourist Information Centre, located on Teme Street.

Victoria Carman, visitor economy officer at Malvern Hills District Council, said: "Easter is a great time to spend time with the children, so come and explore the lovely town of Tenbury Wells on our Tenbury Easter Bunny Trail”.

Easter trail sheets can be picked up from the Tourist Information Centre in Tenbury from Monday, April 3.