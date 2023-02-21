Council provides funding to support Warm Space in Tenbury Wells

Tenbury Town Council has been given the money by Malvern Hills District Council (MHDC) under its ‘Warm and Welcoming Grants’ scheme.
A warm space is a free, safe and supportive space for residents to visit during the colder months to enjoy a hot drink and some company.
A number of organisations across the Malvern Hills District have received funding from the council to create or support warm spaces for their local communities. So far up to £5,400 has been allocated to 15 organisations.
A Warm Spaces Charter has also been created for those offering a warm space which is intended to help local people know what to expect when they step across the threshold of a venue: a guarantee of respect, dignity, and warmth.
Councillor Natalie McVey, portfolio holder for housing and health at MHDC, said: “Warm spaces provide a safe haven for people to enjoy some warmth at no cost but to also meet people and socialise.”
Councillor John Gallagher, Poverty Champion at MHDC, said: “Reducing isolation and loneliness is a priority of the council and warm spaces provide a supportive and friendly environment, with food and drink to enjoy."