Police appeal follows crash near Shropshire border in which man, 22, received 'serious' injuries

By David TooleyTenbury WellsPublished:

A man was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious after a crash near the south Shropshire border.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the one-vehicle incident near Newnham Bridge in the early hours on Saturday.

Police say that around 3.15am on Saturday (January 7) officers received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a black Ford Fiesta on the A456 in Worcestershire, between Newnham Bridge and Mamble.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The road was closed while officers, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance services attended.

"The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, with serious injuries.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam."

People with any information that could help should email oliver.kealey@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 63 of 7 January.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

