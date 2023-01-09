Police appeal follows crash near Shropshire border in which man, 22, received 'serious' injuries

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the one-vehicle incident near Newnham Bridge in the early hours on Saturday.

Police say that around 3.15am on Saturday (January 7) officers received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a black Ford Fiesta on the A456 in Worcestershire, between Newnham Bridge and Mamble.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The road was closed while officers, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance services attended.

"The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, with serious injuries.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam."