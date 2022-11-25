Council invests in cost of living help

Tenbury Wells, which is close to the south Shropshire border, is part of the Malvern Hills District Council area, where the executive committee has approved plans to invest the three-year UK Shared Prosperity Funds (UKSPF) in four projects.
Funding will be used towards the following projects which have been recommended by the Communities Panel:
£350,000 for measures to reduce the cost-of-living for Malvern Hills residents.
£250,000 to support community organisations to host Community Builder roles.
£130,000 to recruit an Active Travel Officer and develop local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans.
£130,000 to invest in community arts, including supporting Severn Arts.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the Government’s levelling up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.
Councillor Tom Wells, leader of Malvern Hills District Council, said: “The UKSPF funding will make a real difference to communities across the Malvern Hills District in helping reduce the pressures of the cost of living crisis.
"By investing in the development of the Community Builder roles, and the recruitment of an Active Travel Officer and Community Arts Officer, we are helping to improve the wellbeing of residents and empower communities to achieve great things."