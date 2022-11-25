Council invests in cost of living help

Tenbury Wells town centre. Photo: Google.

Tenbury Wells, which is close to the south Shropshire border, is part of the Malvern Hills District Council area, where the executive committee has approved plans to invest the three-year UK Shared Prosperity Funds (UKSPF) in four projects.

Funding will be used towards the following projects which have been recommended by the Communities Panel:

£350,000 for measures to reduce the cost-of-living for Malvern Hills residents.

£250,000 to support community organisations to host Community Builder roles.

£130,000 to recruit an Active Travel Officer and develop local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans.

£130,000 to invest in community arts, including supporting Severn Arts.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the Government’s levelling up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

Councillor Tom Wells, leader of Malvern Hills District Council, said: “The UKSPF funding will make a real difference to communities across the Malvern Hills District in helping reduce the pressures of the cost of living crisis.