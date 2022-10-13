Water supply problems reported in Tenbury Wells area

Severn Trent Water reported that there is an issue with water supply interruptions in the WR15 postcode area at 8.53am on Thursday.

A spokesman for the water company said: "We’re really sorry to hear some of our customers living in the WR15 area of Tenbury Wells may be experiencing some supply interruptions this morning.

"Our teams are currently on the way to investigate the cause of this. We’ll provide updates as soon as we have more information.

"Please be assured we’ll work as fast as we can to restore your supply."