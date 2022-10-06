Notification Settings

Passers-by escort occupant from house as fire engulfs roof

By Sue AustinTenbury WellsPublished:

Firefighters from Ludlow helped colleagues across the Hereford border at a house blaze in Tenbury Wells.

The scene of the blaze. Picture: Tenbury Fire Station.
A passer-by raised the alarm and the occupant of the house was escorted from the property as crews from the town raced to the scene.

They were at the detached, two-storey house in the town's Kyrewood Road, within minutes and said when they arrived the roof was fully ablaze.

Ludlow joined crews from Leominster, Bromyard and Tenbury Wells just after 8am on Thursday along with the incident command unit from Wyre Forest Fire Station.

Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the flames and two, nine metre ladders were used in the operation.

A thermal imaging camera was used and the operation was closed just before 3pm, with a re-inspection planned for later in the day.

A Tenbury Wells fire station spokesperson said two firefighters tackled the fire through the roof hatch.

"Crews were able to salvage important items to the house owner and cover much of the furniture with salvage sheets in an attempt to reduce water damage as much as possible," they said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known but fire investigation officers and police were in attendance.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

