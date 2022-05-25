Ten year plan approved to 'improve' five town centres

Tenbury town centre. Picture: Google

Money is set to be spent on refurbishing shop fronts, improving parking and signs and tackling the flow of traffic are among a raft of other proposals.

Malvern Hills District Council, in a decision made by its executive committee earlier this week, decided to enhance Tenbury and four other town centres in the district.

The plans were formed following a consultation which took place between September 2021 and January 2022, the consultation captured the views of more than 1,500 businesses, residents and visitors.

Funding for individual projects will come from the Levelling Up Fund, the Council's Economic Recovery Reserve, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will seek to bring in external contributions wherever possible.

The plans provide a detailed programme to help support the growth and development of all five town centres, key projects have been grouped under themes of infrastructure, transport/accessibility, promotion/tourism, offer/experience, and partnership/community. Projects include:

Councillor Daniel Walton, the portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at Malvern Hills District Council, said: “Our town centres play an increasingly important role in the economic and community life of the Malvern Hills district.

"The covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the high street, and there is a need for revitalisation, regeneration and re-purposing of our town centres.