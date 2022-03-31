Easter trails ready to entertain Tenbury Wells youngsters over the holidays

Tenbury ward councillors Bridget Thomas, and Lesley Bruton, wearing their Easter ears

Youngsters will be able to search for 19 hidden Easter chicks around the town centre to reveal a phrase.

Once the phrase has been discovered, a prize can be collected from the Tourist Information Centre, in Teme Street.

The fun will be starting on Tuesday, April 12 and run until Saturday, April 16.

Councillor Bridget Thomas, from Malvern Hills District Council said: “Easter is a great time to get out and about in the fresh air, and these free trails are perfect for children of all ages.

"It is also a great opportunity for residents and visitors to discover our historical towns and visit areas they may not usually go to.”